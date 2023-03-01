GMDA snaps water supply connection of defaulters

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 28

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is taking strict action against various licence holders for not paying water supply charges. In this regard, three water supply connections have been snapped due to the non-payment of dues.

These include Vipul World Society, Sector 48, Mayfield Garden, Sector 51, and BPTP Country Wide Promoters Pvt Ltd in Sector 102.

“For a long period, the three licence holders have not cleared the charges of the GMDA for the bulk water supply provided to them by the authority. Reminder notices have been issued thrice to the concerned builders, but they have not cleared their dues. Their water supply connections have been snapped, which will be resumed on the clearance of the dues. All beneficiaries of water supply from the GMDA are requested to clear the charges on time to avoid any such disconnection in their colonies,” said Abhinav Verma, Executive Engineer, GMDA.

According to an official statement, the GMDA is facing outstanding payments of Rs 2.88 crore, which is due from 40 licence holders in the city. While Vipul World has a pending amount of Rs 72 lakh, BPTP Country Wide has Rs 1 crore pending against its name. Other defaulters will soon be issued similar notices for the clearance of water supply bills.

At present, the GMDA is supplying approximately 545 – 570 MLD of potable water to the city to meet the demands of residents and further projects are being taken up to augment the water supply in the city in the near future.