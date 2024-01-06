GMDA strengthens road safety measures

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 5

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has installed various road safety features on the city’s key junctions and roads in heavy traffic prone areas.

In this initiative, the provision of delineators, reflective road studs, lane markings, direction signboards were among other measures that have been taken up by the local body.

The provision of these road safety measures will help guide and caution pedestrians and motor vehicle users especially on high speed roads and heavy traffic-prone areas.

“The GMDA has been working towards enhancing road safety in high traffic prone areas as well as improving the commuting experience for citizens on various Gurugram roads. Remedial measures will also be undertaken across other key junctions where improvement in vehicular and pedestrian movement are required,” said GMDA Chief Executive Officer PC Meena before the leaving the charge of his office on his transfer.

The provision of road safety tools such as installation of speed delineators, direction signboards, speed signages, rumble strips, median markers, reflective road/solar studs, hazard markers along with providing zebra crossings, edge lines and stop sign markings, lane markings, construction of table tops as well as fixing of bollards have been carried out as required by the GMDA on various locations.

The locations where the work has been executed include Rao Ranjit Singh Chowk, Sector 86/87/81 T-Point, Rao Nahar Singh Chowk, Samrat Mihir Bhoj Chowk, Chintal Chowk, Paras Trinity Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Sikanderpur Power House, Sector 63/64/65 T-Point, Rajiv Chowk and others.

