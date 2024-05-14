GMDA to hold mock drills at underpasses

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 13

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has scheduled mock drills at all 14 underpasses across the city as part of flood preparedness measures. These drills aim to check the functioning of the pumping machinery to prevent any incidence of waterlogging in the underpasses during heavy rainfall.

The mock drills will be conducted in collaboration with officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Public Works Department (B&R) and DLF for the underpasses falling under their respective jurisdiction. Seven underpasses under NHAI, four under DLF, two under GMDA & PWD, and one under GMDA will undergo these drills.

The drainage system and pumps installed in the underpasses will be thoroughly tested for their efficacy in preventing waterlogging situations. Any necessary remedial measures identified during the drills will be promptly executed by the departments concerned to address waterlogging concerns and minimise inconvenience to commuters during the monsoons.

The mock drills will start from May 15 and would continue till June 3.

