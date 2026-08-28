GMDA to survey 600-km sewer, drainage network

With monsoon rains exposing vulnerabilities in the city’s ageing underground infrastructure, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to conduct a technical survey of its nearly 600-km-long sewer and stormwater drainage network.

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The survey, scheduled to begin next month, will assess the age and condition of the pipelines, identify leakage points and weak sections, and determine the reasons behind recurring failures. Based on the findings, the GMDA will decide which stretches require repairs and where old or inadequate pipelines need to be replaced. The move assumes significance following a series of incidents involving road cave-ins.

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“GMDA will conduct a survey of its sewer and stormwater drains. Subsequently, a decision regarding the repair or replacement of the lines will be taken based on the report, to prevent incidents such as road cave-ins”, said PC Meena, CEO of GMDA.