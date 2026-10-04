GNG College Yamunanagar girls win zonal chess competition

The chess team of GNG College, Yamunanagar, gave a stellar performance this session and secured the first position in the Zonal Chess Competition organised by Kurukshetra University.

The team displayed excellent skills and won the competition by defeating teams from MLN College and JMIT, Radaur.

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Dr Meenakshi Gupta, Head of the Department of Physical Education and Sports, said the college chess team also performed brilliantly in the Kurukshetra University Inter-College Chess Competition, securing the fourth position. Nancy, Prachi, Rana, Samriddhi, Alka and Yanshu represented the college in the competition.

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In the competition, Nancy secured the first position, Yanshu finished second, while Alka and Samriddhi jointly secured the third position.

College Director Dr Varinder Gandhi appreciated the players for their excellent performance. College Principal Dr Sukhwinder Kaur also congratulated all the winning players on their achievement.