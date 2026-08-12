GNKC alumnus Gurdial Singh Nimar conferred 'Haryana Punjabi Gaurav Puraskar'

Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar, alumnus and President of the Guru Nanak Khalsa College Alumni Association, Sardar Gurdial Singh Nimar, has been selected for the prestigious Haryana Punjabi Gaurav Puraskar in recognition of his contribution to Punjabi literature and lifelong efforts to promote the Punjabi language and culture.

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Nimar is a prolific Punjabi litterateur and has authored seven Mahakavyas (epic poems), besides several other books on Punjabi literature, contributing significantly to the literary heritage of the language.

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His initiative of publishing a large number of books and distributing them free of cost among readers reflects his commitment to promoting Punjabi literature and his spirit of selfless service.

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The Guru Nanak Khalsa College fraternity expressed happiness and pride over the recognition of its alumnus.

Dr Arvinder Singh Bhalla, Principal, Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar, congratulated Nimar and said the honour was a matter of immense pride for the institution. He said Nimar had brought laurels to the college through his literary achievements and dedicated service to Punjabi language and culture, adding that his life and work continued to inspire students and alumni.

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Expressing gratitude, Nimar said he humbly dedicated the honour to his teachers, his alma mater, Guru Nanak Khalsa College, his readers and everyone who had encouraged his literary journey. He said the recognition strengthened his resolve to continue serving Punjabi language, literature and society with greater dedication.

Congratulating the awardee, Sardar Randeep Singh Jauhar, President, Governing Body and Managing Committee, Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar, said the recognition was a proud moment for the entire GNKC family. He said Nimar’s literary contribution and selfless efforts to promote Punjabi language reflected the values that the institution sought to uphold.