DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / GNKC alumnus Gurdial Singh Nimar conferred 'Haryana Punjabi Gaurav Puraskar'

GNKC alumnus Gurdial Singh Nimar conferred 'Haryana Punjabi Gaurav Puraskar'

Award recognises his contribution to Punjabi literature and lifelong efforts to promote the language and culture

article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 05:52 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
President of the Guru Nanak Khalsa College Alumni Association, Sardar Gurdial Singh Nimar, has been selected for the prestigious 'Haryana Punjabi Gaurav Puraskar'
Advertisement

Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar, alumnus and President of the Guru Nanak Khalsa College Alumni Association, Sardar Gurdial Singh Nimar, has been selected for the prestigious Haryana Punjabi Gaurav Puraskar in recognition of his contribution to Punjabi literature and lifelong efforts to promote the Punjabi language and culture.

Advertisement

Nimar is a prolific Punjabi litterateur and has authored seven Mahakavyas (epic poems), besides several other books on Punjabi literature, contributing significantly to the literary heritage of the language.

Advertisement

His initiative of publishing a large number of books and distributing them free of cost among readers reflects his commitment to promoting Punjabi literature and his spirit of selfless service.

Advertisement

The Guru Nanak Khalsa College fraternity expressed happiness and pride over the recognition of its alumnus.

Dr Arvinder Singh Bhalla, Principal, Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar, congratulated Nimar and said the honour was a matter of immense pride for the institution. He said Nimar had brought laurels to the college through his literary achievements and dedicated service to Punjabi language and culture, adding that his life and work continued to inspire students and alumni.

Advertisement

Expressing gratitude, Nimar said he humbly dedicated the honour to his teachers, his alma mater, Guru Nanak Khalsa College, his readers and everyone who had encouraged his literary journey. He said the recognition strengthened his resolve to continue serving Punjabi language, literature and society with greater dedication.

Congratulating the awardee, Sardar Randeep Singh Jauhar, President, Governing Body and Managing Committee, Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar, said the recognition was a proud moment for the entire GNKC family. He said Nimar’s literary contribution and selfless efforts to promote Punjabi language reflected the values that the institution sought to uphold.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts