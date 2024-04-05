Go out and vote: Students, panchayats spread the message

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 4

The district administration, Education Department as well as village panchayats are making collective efforts to create awareness among residents about voting through innovative campaigns.

SP Himanshu Garg inspects a polling booth in Rohtak.

1,884 polling stations set up in Rohtak LS constituency As many as 1,884 polling stations have been set up in the Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency, which comprises 547 villages under nine Assembly segments in Rohtak, Jhajjar and Rewari districts

Rohtak Lok Sabha Returning Officer and DC Ajay Kumar said there were 18,63,973 voters in the constituency as of now. These voters included 9,86,777 men and 8,77,196 women.

There are 21 transgender voters, 455 very special voters, 23,331 service voters and 15,677 physically challenged voters in the constituency, he added.

While students are taking out awareness rallies and making rangolis and slogans to motivate the voters, village panchayats are organising public meetings to educate the residents about the significance of the right to vote.

Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar has stated that awareness campaigns are being run to ensure the participation of every voter in the Lok Sabha general elections.

“As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, continuous awareness activities are being organised under the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign to create awareness among voters,” he said.

As part of the campaign, the Education Department has been organising various activities to make the residents aware about voting.

The students of Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School at Mokhra village in the district made attractive rangolis along with catchy slogans and appealed to the voters to participate enthusiastically in the general elections.

The students gave the message of achieving 100 per cent voting in the upcoming elections.A voter-awareness rally was taken out by the staff and students of Government College, Meham.

Anganwari workers, supervisers, CDPOs of the Women and Child Development Department also organised various activities under the awareness campaign.

Women were administered the pledge to cast their votes at the Anganwari centres of the district.

Meanwhile, the panchayat of Nandal village in the district organised a public meeting to make the villagers aware of the value of their vote.

The village sarpanch, Jai Prakash Nandal, and social activist Dr Manjit Singh Dahiya appealed to the residents to cast their vote without any fear to strengthen the country’s democratic setup.

Meanwhile, Rohtak Superintendent of Police Himanshu Garg visited different polling stations in the city today along with ASP Logesh Kumar, DSP Vivek Kundu, DSP (Sampla) Rakesh Kumar, DSP Virender and the in-charges of the police stations concerned. He took stock of the security arrangements and gave necessary directions to the officials concerned.

