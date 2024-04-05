 Go out and vote: Students, panchayats spread the message : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Go out and vote: Students, panchayats spread the message
INDIA VOTES 2024

Go out and vote: Students, panchayats spread the message

Rallies taken out, rangoli events, public meetings organised under SVEEP programme

Go out and vote: Students, panchayats spread the message

Women take pledge to vote at an aanganwari centre.



Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 4

The district administration, Education Department as well as village panchayats are making collective efforts to create awareness among residents about voting through innovative campaigns.

SP Himanshu Garg inspects a polling booth in Rohtak.

1,884 polling stations set up in Rohtak LS constituency

  • As many as 1,884 polling stations have been set up in the Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency, which comprises 547 villages under nine Assembly segments in Rohtak, Jhajjar and Rewari districts
  • Rohtak Lok Sabha Returning Officer and DC Ajay Kumar said there were 18,63,973 voters in the constituency as of now. These voters included 9,86,777 men and 8,77,196 women.
  • There are 21 transgender voters, 455 very special voters, 23,331 service voters and 15,677 physically challenged voters in the constituency, he added.

While students are taking out awareness rallies and making rangolis and slogans to motivate the voters, village panchayats are organising public meetings to educate the residents about the significance of the right to vote.

Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar has stated that awareness campaigns are being run to ensure the participation of every voter in the Lok Sabha general elections.

“As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, continuous awareness activities are being organised under the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign to create awareness among voters,” he said.

As part of the campaign, the Education Department has been organising various activities to make the residents aware about voting.

The students of Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School at Mokhra village in the district made attractive rangolis along with catchy slogans and appealed to the voters to participate enthusiastically in the general elections.

The students gave the message of achieving 100 per cent voting in the upcoming elections.A voter-awareness rally was taken out by the staff and students of Government College, Meham.

Anganwari workers, supervisers, CDPOs of the Women and Child Development Department also organised various activities under the awareness campaign.

Women were administered the pledge to cast their votes at the Anganwari centres of the district.

Meanwhile, the panchayat of Nandal village in the district organised a public meeting to make the villagers aware of the value of their vote.

The village sarpanch, Jai Prakash Nandal, and social activist Dr Manjit Singh Dahiya appealed to the residents to cast their vote without any fear to strengthen the country’s democratic setup.

Meanwhile, Rohtak Superintendent of Police Himanshu Garg visited different polling stations in the city today along with ASP Logesh Kumar, DSP Vivek Kundu, DSP (Sampla) Rakesh Kumar, DSP Virender and the in-charges of the police stations concerned. He took stock of the security arrangements and gave necessary directions to the officials concerned.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former militant Rattandeep Singh gunned down by bike-borne assailants in Punjab's Balachaur

2
Diaspora

UK's higher salary thresholds for overseas skilled work visas kick in

3
Haryana

'Listen to full video, it's edited by BJP's IT Cell’: Haryana Congress leader Surjewala on remarks against Hema Malini

4
Punjab

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal

5
Delhi

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

6
India

Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port

7
India

PM Modi was sleeping after taking opium as China entered Indian territory: Mallikarjun Kharge

8
India

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

9
Jalandhar

Jalandhar’s Neetu Shattran Wala, who hogged limelight in 2019 Lok Sabha poll, declares challenge against PM Modi in Varanasi

10
Haryana

BJP slams Congress over Randeep Surjewala’s remarks against Hema Malini, NCW writes to Election Commission

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

India dismisses report claiming it orders targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan

India dismisses report claiming it ordered targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan

The fresh claims relate to 20 killings since 2020 which have...

RBI flags inflation risks, keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent

RBI flags inflation risks, keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent

The rate increase cycle was paused in April last year after ...

Hours after Doval meets Iran official, Pak ultras strike near Chabahar port

Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port

11 securitymen, 15 militants killed in Jaish al-Adl’s attack...

Thieves stole $30 million in cash: This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel

Thieves stole $30 million in cash: This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel

The operators of the business did not discover the massive t...

‘Bird flu 100 times worst than Covid, could kill up to half of everyone it infected’: Wider spread raises concern for humans, animal

‘Bird flu 100 times worse than Covid, could kill up to half of everyone it infects’: Wider spread raises concern for humans, animals


Cities

View All

Police nab peddler with 1 kg of heroin

Police nab peddler with 1 kg of heroin

Lok Sabha poll: From Congress to AAP, Dhaliwal may not find win a cakewalk

Admn exhorts people to vote in LS elections

Amritsar: Man hacks to death mother, sister-in-law, minor nephew

Nishan-e-Sikhi student secures 7th rank in NDA entrance exam

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Bathinda: Woman, 2 others held for kidnapping financier

Flyover at Tribune Chowk will alter city’s distinctive features: Experts

Flyover at Tribune Chowk will alter Chandigarh’s distinctive features: Experts

Consider giving 15 acres for expansion, High Court tells Chandigarh Administration

Chandigarh: PGI staff call off strike

Court orders medical test of Haryana farm activist Navdeep Singh after mother alleged torture

Chandigarh: Two fresh bids revive hope for new waste processing plant

Visit your areas, solve people’s problems, CM tells AAP MLAs

Visit your areas, solve people’s problems, CM tells AAP MLAs

AAP leaders complain to Delhi CEO against BJP’s ‘derogatory’ posters

High Court rejects plea seeking Arvind Kejriwal’s removal as Delhi CM

Chugh: Sanjay spreading misinformation

Drainage in Capital a major issue ahead of General Election

NGT imposes ~25K fine on Jalandhar MC

NGT imposes Rs 25K fine on Jalandhar MC

Jalandhar plunges into darkness as 4K plaints of defunct streetlights pending with MC

Nurmahal civic body fails to provide disabled-friendly facilities in govt offices

Sans salary for 16 months, Nakodar college teachers continue to perform duties

Time for politicians to make a beeline for temples, deras ahead of polls

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2,334 held with drugs, liquor, cash worth ~11.79 crore in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2,334 held with drugs, liquor, cash worth Rs 11.79 crore in Ludhiana district

Two POs land in police net under special campaign

SAD (Amritsar) to field Amritpal from Ludhiana

Two travel agent couples dupe residents of Rs 41 L

Have ample paddy, basmati seed stock for state farmers: Punjab Agricultural University

6 more held for attacking cop

6 more held for attacking cop

Ahead of poll, BJP nominee Preneet visits Ram Mandir

EC notice over recruitment of lecturers in Punjabi University

Two arrested for smuggling opium

Two die in road mishaps at Fatehgarh Sahib