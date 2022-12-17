Godara Hisar Bar Assn chief

Hisar, December 16
The spokesperson for the JJP, advocate Mandeep Bishnoi, has lost the election for the post of president of the Hisar Bar Association. He lagged behind the winning candidate by as many as 261 votes. Bansi Lal Godara is now the new president of the bar association.
