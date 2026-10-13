On the third day of Navratri, the Goddess Kaali idol at Dukhbhanjani Temple in Ambala City was ceremonially "bathed" with around 300 kg of milk on Tuesday as devotees gathered to perform the ritual and seek blessings for prosperity.

The ritual is part of a centuries-old tradition observed at the temple on the third day of Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta. Devotees said it is believed that those who perform the milk-bathing ritual with sincere devotion receive blessings of prosperity.

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Some of the milk offered to the Goddess was offered to devotees as 'Charanamrit', while the remaining milk was used to prepare kheer as prasad and curd for the kadhi-chawal served during the community feast.

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The temple will also organise a 'Palki' procession through the city in the evening, followed by a 'Taj-poshi' or coronation ceremony on Wednesday.

Explaining the significance of the ritual and the traditions associated with the celebrations, temple priest Pankaj Vashisht said, "Whatever we offer to the Goddess, the Goddess returns it to us many times over. So, the idea behind offering milk today is that our homes be filled with food, wealth, and prosperity in every way. Today, the Goddess sits in a palanquin, carrying her sacred light, which has come from Ambaji this time." " Her crown also accompanies the journey, and the palanquin reaches the homes of devotees who invite it. Today is a very auspicious day. On October 15, there will be a special event, the Dandiya festival, which is held inside the temple," Vashisht added.

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Meanwhile, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Goddess Kanaka Durga was adorned as Sri Annapurna Devi at the Sri Kanaka Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri on the third day of the Navaratri celebrations.

Sri Annapurna Devi is worshipped as the goddess of food and nourishment. In this form, the Goddess is depicted holding a vessel of sacred food and a ladle, symbolising her role as the provider of food to all living beings.

Devotees offered prayers and sought blessings for prosperity, abundance and freedom from hunger. The annual Dasara festivities at the temple attract devotees from across Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states, with special rituals and prayers conducted throughout the Navaratri celebrations.

Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga.

Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances. Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom.

Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances, such as Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere.