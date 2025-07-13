DT
Gohana DCP meets traders, discusses law and order situation

Gohana DCP meets traders, discusses law and order situation

Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 04:50 AM Jul 13, 2025 IST
Bharti Dabas, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Gohana, held a meeting with the members of the Vyapar Mandal over law and order situation in the city and also appealed to the traders’ to support police campaigns against drug abuse, traffic management, proper parking of vehicles in the markets and illegal encroachment, launched time to time.

Dabas said to ensure safety, high-quality CCTV cameras should be installed at business establishments to monitor the entire area and identify entering and exiting vehicles and individuals. The CCTV cameras should be of good quality. All CCTV cameras at commercial premises should have at least one month’s backup and the DVRs should be stored securely to prevent misuse by criminals. Cash should be kept minimum at commercial establishments and if large cash deposits are to be made at the bank, they should ask for police assistance, the DCP added.

The members of the traders’ associations expressed gratitude towards the police and said maximum crime cases were traced and there was significant control over crime in the past two to three months.

Dabas further emphasised the need to promote cashless transactions at all commercial establishments, whether jewellers or others, to prevent potential criminal activities. He urged everyone to remain vigilant around them and to immediately inform the police about anyone involved in selling narcotics or addictive substances. The police would take strict action against those involved in drug trafficking, as drugs spread poison within society.

Dr Kapoor Narwal, Balram Kaushik, Dr Gajraj, Harish Paruthi, Shri Bhagwan, Vinod Jain (president of Gohana Traders’ Association), Vikash Jain (president, Grocery Traders’ Association, Gohana), Sanjay Mehandiratta (president, Sweets Traders’ Association Gohana), Deepak Mehta (president of Vegetable Market Traders’ Association Gohana), Shyam Lal Sharma (president of Grain Market Traders’ Association Gohana), Sandeep Nagrik (Nagrik Market Traders’ Association) were present during the meeting.

The traders also requested the police to take action against those consuming hookah and drugs at public places around the city. The DCP directed the SHO, Gohana City to increase patrolling at parks and other public areas where people were found using hookah and drugs openly and to take strict action against drug users.

DCP Dabas also directed the SHOs to increase patroling around girls’ college, girls’ school, and markets, and check hotels.

The DCP also directed the traffic police to take strict action against triple riding, vehicles with black films and without number plates and bullet motorcycles carrying firecrackers illegally.

