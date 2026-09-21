Gohana firing: 6 have narrow escape as bulletproof Scorpio takes 9 bullets

Panic gripped Gohana city after some miscreants came in two vehicles, gheraoed a Scorpio car in which six persons were sitting and returning after attending a court hearing, and opened fire in broad daylight near Kharkhoda turn on Monday. However, all six had a narrow escape as the vehicle was bulletproof.

The miscreants managed to flee from the spot after firing nine rounds at the Scorpio. Prima facie, the incident is stated to be linked to a land dispute over 10-12 acres between two parties.

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On receiving information, police officials along with teams reached the spot to inquire into the incident.

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Ravinder of Barota village said that he, along with Rishi of Pugthala, Ankit, Amit, Praveen and Navin, was on his way to his village in Rishi's Scorpio after attending a court hearing regarding a land dispute case.

As they reached near the Shiv temple in Nagar village near Kharkhoda turn on Sonepat Road, some miscreants in a black Scorpio came and positioned their vehicle in front of theirs. Vinod of Kheri Damkan and Krishan of Rabhra then came out with weapons in their hands and opened fire at their vehicle. Meanwhile, two more vehicles — a black Thar and a white Fortuner bearing a red temporary number plate — came from behind. Rahul, Mohit, Nikku and Amit, along with 10-12 other boys armed with weapons, got out and attacked their vehicle.

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The accused fired around 9-10 rounds, but as their Scorpio was bulletproof, they were saved. They reversed their vehicle towards the new courts side, saved themselves and informed the police. After firing, the assailants fled from the spot in their vehicles.

Ravinder said he has had a feud with the opposite party for a long time. As per available information, a total of 10-12 acres of land owned by his aunt (Mosi) near Barota village bypass, with a market value of over Rs 100 crore, is under dispute. The accused allegedly prepared forged documents of the land in their name and sold it. The matter is pending before the court and he was returning after attending a hearing in the same case.

Following the incident, DCP Gohana Jitender Gahlawat, along with police teams, reached the spot to inquire into the matter.

DCP Gahlawat said a case has been registered on the complaint of Ravinder against the assailants under various sections of the BNS and the Arms Act. The assailants fired around nine rounds, but no one sustained injuries as the Scorpio car they were sitting in was bulletproof, he said.

Prima facie, a land dispute appears to be behind the incident, he said. As many as six assailants have been identified, while 10-12 others are still unidentified, the DCP added.

Five teams have been constituted and are continuously conducting raids to nab the accused, the DCP said.