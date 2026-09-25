DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Gohana firing case: Two arrested for firing at Scorpio carrying six

Gohana firing case: Two arrested for firing at Scorpio carrying six

article_Author
Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 03:51 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The attackers allegedly fired around nine rounds at the vehicle. Tribune photo
Advertisement

The Sonepat police have arrested two persons for allegedly opening fire at a Scorpio carrying six persons who were returning after attending a court hearing in Gohana.

Rajpal, ACP (Crime), said the accused had been identified as Vinod of Kheri Damkan and Pradeep of Rabhra village. They will be produced before a court on Friday.

Advertisement

The ACP said four teams had been constituted on the directions of Sonepat Commissioner of Police Mamta Singh and tasked with arresting the accused on priority.

Advertisement

The Crime Unit, Gohana, activated its sources and arrested Vinod and Pradeep from the Rohtak bypass on Thursday evening, he said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the incident stemmed from a land dispute between two parties. The police will seek the accused’s remand to investigate the matter further and recover the weapons and vehicles allegedly used in the crime, the ACP said.

Advertisement

Efforts are on to arrest other persons allegedly involved in the incident, he added.

The firing took place in broad daylight on Monday near Nagar village. According to the police, assailants travelling in three vehicles — a white Fortuner, a black Thar and a black Scorpio — opened fire at the Scorpio carrying six persons.

The attackers allegedly fired around nine rounds at the vehicle. The incident is prima facie linked to a dispute over 12 acres of land between two parties.

Ravinder of Barota village told the police that he, along with Rishi of Pugthala, Ankit, Amit, Praveen and Navin, was travelling in Rishi’s Scorpio to his village after attending a court hearing in connection with the land dispute.

As they reached near a Shiv temple in Nagar village, close to the Kharkhoda turn on the Sonepat Road, some persons travelling in a black Scorpio allegedly positioned their vehicle in front of theirs. Vinod of Kheri Damkan and Krishan of Rabhra then allegedly got out with weapons and opened fire at their vehicle.

Meanwhile, a black Thar and a white Fortuner bearing a red temporary number plate arrived from behind. Rahul, Mohit, Nikku and Amit, along with 10-12 other armed persons, allegedly got out and attacked the Scorpio.

The attackers fired around nine rounds, but the occupants escaped unhurt as the Scorpio was bulletproof, Ravinder said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts