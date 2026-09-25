Gohana firing case: Two arrested for firing at Scorpio carrying six

The Sonepat police have arrested two persons for allegedly opening fire at a Scorpio carrying six persons who were returning after attending a court hearing in Gohana.

Rajpal, ACP (Crime), said the accused had been identified as Vinod of Kheri Damkan and Pradeep of Rabhra village. They will be produced before a court on Friday.

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The ACP said four teams had been constituted on the directions of Sonepat Commissioner of Police Mamta Singh and tasked with arresting the accused on priority.

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The Crime Unit, Gohana, activated its sources and arrested Vinod and Pradeep from the Rohtak bypass on Thursday evening, he said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the incident stemmed from a land dispute between two parties. The police will seek the accused’s remand to investigate the matter further and recover the weapons and vehicles allegedly used in the crime, the ACP said.

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Efforts are on to arrest other persons allegedly involved in the incident, he added.

The firing took place in broad daylight on Monday near Nagar village. According to the police, assailants travelling in three vehicles — a white Fortuner, a black Thar and a black Scorpio — opened fire at the Scorpio carrying six persons.

The attackers allegedly fired around nine rounds at the vehicle. The incident is prima facie linked to a dispute over 12 acres of land between two parties.

Ravinder of Barota village told the police that he, along with Rishi of Pugthala, Ankit, Amit, Praveen and Navin, was travelling in Rishi’s Scorpio to his village after attending a court hearing in connection with the land dispute.

As they reached near a Shiv temple in Nagar village, close to the Kharkhoda turn on the Sonepat Road, some persons travelling in a black Scorpio allegedly positioned their vehicle in front of theirs. Vinod of Kheri Damkan and Krishan of Rabhra then allegedly got out with weapons and opened fire at their vehicle.

Meanwhile, a black Thar and a white Fortuner bearing a red temporary number plate arrived from behind. Rahul, Mohit, Nikku and Amit, along with 10-12 other armed persons, allegedly got out and attacked the Scorpio.

The attackers fired around nine rounds, but the occupants escaped unhurt as the Scorpio was bulletproof, Ravinder said.