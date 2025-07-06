A theft occurred on Friday night in Ward 15 of Bhuna town of Fatehabad district, when unidentified burglars broke into a house and stole Rs 7 lakh cash and 6.5 ‘tola’ gold jewellery.

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The crime took place while the family was away attending a wedding function.

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According to the police, the house belongs to Sunil Narang, a former president of Lions Club. He and his family had gone to attend a wedding function at a palace on Uklana Road at around 9 pm.

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Before leaving, his wife, Mamta Narang, had locked the main gate.

In their absence, thieves entered the house by breaking the lock of the main gate. They ransacked two rooms, broke open cupboard lockers, and stole cash and jewellery.

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The burglars left the house in a mess, with several of the family’s belongings scattered on the floor.

When the family returned later that night, they found the lock broken and the house in disarray.

They immediately called the police through Dial 112.

Bhuna police station House Officer Surendra, along with a CIA Fatehabad team, reached the scene soon after receiving information about the theft.

CCTV footage from nearby houses is being examined to identify suspects.