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Home / Haryana / Golden day for Jhajjar as three players win medals at Asian Games

Golden day for Jhajjar as three players win medals at Asian Games

Aman Sehrawat clinches gold in freestyle wrestling, golfer Diksha Dagar secures silver in team event, and wrestler Deepak Punia bags bronze, making it a memorable day for Jhajjar and Haryana

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 09:13 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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India's Deepak Punia in action during the Men's Freestyle 97kg Semifinals Bout against Uzbekistan's Sherzod Poyonov. Reuters photo
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Saturday was a golden day for Jhajjar, with three of its sportspersons making their mark at the Asian Games in Japan. Aman Sehrawat clinched gold in freestyle wrestling, golfer Diksha Dagar secured silver in the team event, and another wrestler, Deepak Punia, bagged a bronze medal, making it a memorable day for Jhajjar and Haryana.

Celebrations broke out in Aman’s native Birohar village soon after he delivered a medal-winning performance in the final bout. His family members expressed immense happiness and pride over his remarkable achievement.

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“I, all my family members and the entire nation are overjoyed by Aman’s gold-medal performance. I was feeding the cattle when I heard people raising slogans and came to know that Aman had won the medal. We had seen him off to Japan after serving him churma, and we will welcome him back with churma,” said Suman, Aman’s aunt.

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She became emotional while recalling Aman’s late parents, saying that they were always remembered whenever he achieved success in any tournament.

Aman, 23, lost both his parents more than 12 years ago. His parents had wanted to see him become an international wrestler and make the country proud by winning a medal at the Olympics. Aman fulfilled their dream by winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

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Aman faced several challenges after losing his parents at a young age and was brought up by his uncles and grandparents. At the age of 11, he went to Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi to take up wrestling, following his father’s wish. He was admitted to a government school there and completed Class XII. Aman had also won a bronze medal at the Asian Games in 2022.

Aman’s grandfather, Mangeram, said the wrestler had once again made the family proud. “We have no words to describe our happiness or celebrate this moment. We are confident that he will bring home a gold medal from the upcoming Olympic Games as well,” he said.

Aman’s uncle Sudhir said, “He wrestled brilliantly and lived up to our expectations. He won the gold medal and brought glory to the country, Haryana, the district and our village. It is a matter of immense joy for all of us.”

The family members and villagers are now eagerly awaiting Aman’s return and planning to accord him a grand welcome in his native village.

Golfer Diksha Dagar, a native of Chhapar village, has lived with hearing impairment since childhood. However, her father, Colonel Narinder Dagar, never allowed her condition to become a limitation in her sporting journey and ensured that she received every possible facility and support to hone her talent.

“Diksha started playing golf at the age of five and has worked extremely hard to reach this level. Before the match, she managed her knee injury and still gave her best to win the medal. We are very satisfied with her performance,” Narinder, a proud father who has also been a sportsperson, told _The Tribune_.

Narinder, who is accompanying Diksha in Japan, claimed that she is among the rare athletes in the world to have competed at the international level in both the para and able-bodied categories and won medals in both. “Diksha is also a two-time medallist at the Deaflympics,” he added.

Similarly, Deepak Punia from Chhara village, a junior world champion, developed a passion for wrestling at an early age. At just five years of age, he began accompanying his father, Subhash Punia, to the akharas in Chhara village, where his father supplied milk to earn a livelihood.

“Seeing his love for wrestling, I started sending Deepak to the village akharas. He initially learnt the basics there before moving to Delhi for advanced training. Deepak won his first medal in the junior category at the age of 16 and never looked back,” said his proud father.

Subhash, who had also dreamt of becoming a wrestler but could not pursue it due to financial constraints, said he was proud that his son had fulfilled his dream. “Deepak had won a silver medal at the previous Asian Games,” he added.

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