A suspected shooter associated with the Goldy Brar gang was detained after an exchange of fire near Taraori in Karnal district on Wednesday late night.

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The arrested shooter received a bullet injury in his leg.

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The accused has been identified as Parmeet, a resident of Panipat district, who allegedly managed to escape when a team of CIA-1 arrested five of his accomplices from ring road near Kutail village on June 29.

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These five were identified as Pawan alias Ponna, a resident of Kalanaur in Rohtak district and a former municipal councillor, Jatin of Kalanaur, Rahul of Kharkhoda in Sonepat, and Navdeep of Malpur in Panipat. On their information, police later arrested Aakash of Kharkhoda, who allegedly supplied weapons to them.

As per police, gang members had planned to execute two murders — one of Avtar, a resident of Kalanaur who had earlier contested municipal elections against Pawan.

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The second planned killing was allegedly to be carried out in Punjab, targeting notorious gangster Chandu Ferozpuria, who has several criminal cases, including murder, registered against him and is believed to have links with rival gangs.

DSP Rajeev Kumar said a CIA-1 team acted on information and traced Parmeet near Taraori highway on Wednesday late evening, where he was reportedly waiting for someone. When police attempted to stop him, he allegedly opened fire on the team.

During the exchange of fire, ASI Rajeev’s bulletproof jacket was hit, but he escaped unhurt. Police retaliated with three rounds, one of which struck Parmeet in the back. The injured accused was shifted to hospital and is currently under treatment in police custody.

The DSP said Parmeet has a criminal history with five cases, including an earlier firing incident on police.