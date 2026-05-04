Gonda wrestling ranking tourney venue triggers fresh row, Mahavir Phogat backs Vinesh

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Mahavir Phogat alleged that little has changed in the federation despite the prolonged agitation against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment. His remarks came after Vinesh publicly stated that she was among the victims and raised objections to the tournament being held in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, at a college owned by Singh.

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Talking to ‘The Tribune’, Phogat said, “The incumbent chief of WFI is just a rubber stamp of Brij Bhushan. It will be an unfair tournament. It reflects that the state of affairs continues to remain as dodgy and rotten as it was before the agitation,” he alleged.

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Questioning the rationale behind the venue, he added that when adequate infrastructure and a concentration of players exist around Delhi, hosting the event in Gonda raises serious concerns. “It indicated that even the Central government too could do nothing to set things in order in the WFI. Brij Bhushan continues to hold the reins of the federations as a de facto head,” he said.

Phogat reiterated his demand for disbanding the federation and called for a complete overhaul of the system, suggesting that the Sports Ministry should take charge of WFI and other federations plagued by “a rotten and notorious pattern of discrimination and corruption.”

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The remarks come in the wake of Vinesh Phogat’s outburst as she prepares for a possible return to competitive wrestling and participation in the ranking tournament. Now a Congress MLA from Julana in Jind district after her disqualification in the 2024 Paris Olympics final, she has alleged that the event in Gonda would be controlled by Singh and his associates, from referee appointments to match management.

Mahavir Phogat echoed her apprehensions, stating that such practices had occurred earlier and could be repeated.

Supporting Vinesh, women’s rights activist Jagmati Sangwan said the wrestler had taken a bold and necessary step. She questioned the silence of authorities, including the Indian Olympic Association. “How can she perform in front of a person whom she has accused as her tormentor? She has disclosed her name as one of the victims in the sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan and has not disclosed the names of other victims which is not only legally a valid step but also reflect her boldness which she always shown in her career and her life,” she said.

Sangwan added that Vinesh’s stand sends a strong message in a society where many women remain silent about harassment. “Her uncompromising stance however might have not gone down well with certain quarters who talked ill of her but she has set an example in especially Haryana society where there suspected to be scores of incidents when girls either by their own choice or forced to keep quiet while facing different kinds of harassment for not only days but months and sometimes years together. And in many cases, the tormentors turn out to be in their close circles,” she said.

Not illegal to reveal identity: Lawyer

Supreme Court lawyer Seema Sindhu has clarified that wrestler Vinesh Phogat disclosing her identity in the sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh does not amount to an offence.

“Though Section 72 of the BNS bars and penalises disclosure of the identity of victims of sexual offences, it is not an offence if it is done by the investigating authorities in good faith or if authorised in writing by the victim herself. In her case, she herself is disclosing her identity,” she said, adding that the provision is meant to protect victims from social stigma.

“If she herself doesn’t think it will jeopardise her, she is free to fight her battle with courage. If the victim doesn’t mind it, the law doesn’t prohibit it,” Sindhu added.

She further said that revealing identity has no bearing on the merits of the case. “If the victim has the courage to fight her battle in the open, it is a progressive approach in my opinion,” she said.