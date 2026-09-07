Good resin to use: 40% plywood units in Yamunanagar adopt urea-free input

Yamunanagar district’s plywood industry is witnessing a significant technological shift, with the growing adoption of urea-free resin for plywood production.

The Haryana Plywood Manufacturers Association said that initial industrial trials of the new resin technology had shown encouraging results and indicated strong potential for commercial use. According to the association, about 40% of plywood manufacturing units in the district have started using urea-free resin. The development is being viewed as an important step towards reducing dependence on conventional urea-based raw materials while exploring more sustainable and potentially cost-effective alternatives for the industry.

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“Urea-free resin can be produced through several formulation methods using soy protein, wheat flour, melamine, lignin, starch and other suitable reactive chemicals. Research has also examined soy-based and other bio-based materials as potential approaches for reducing formaldehyde emissions from wood-based panels. About 40% of plywood units in the Yamunanagar region have begun using this resin. Initial results have been encouraging and the material has demonstrated practical suitability in plywood production,” said JK Bihani, president, Haryana Plywood Manufacturers’ Association.

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Anil Garg, a senior executive member of the association and a plywood manufacturer from Jagadhri, said the cost of the resin might prove to be substantially lower than that of technical-grade urea, helping manufacturers control production expenses and improve competitiveness. “Actual savings, however, will depend on raw-material prices, formulation, energy consumption, process conditions, quality requirements and production scale,” he added.

According to the association, the production of urea-free resin requires careful control of temperature, formulation ratio, reaction time, pH, moisture and pressing conditions. Before commercial production, manufacturers should conduct laboratory validation and test bonding strength, water resistance, pressing performance, emissions and finished plywood quality.

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Ajay Garg, owner of Shri Hari Plywood, Jagadhri, said, “There is currently a shortage of trained resin technicians in the industry. Wider availability of technical personnel and structured training could accelerate adoption across additional plywood units.”

Satish Saini of SS Plywood confirmed the availability of imported ready-made powders. “Several imported ready-made powders are becoming available in the market. These powders may be reacted in a kettle according to the supplier’s prescribed process to produce urea-free resin. Before use, manufacturers should verify technical documentation, safety instructions, batch performance, certifications and the quality of the final plywood,” said Satish Saini.

Garg further said that the growing adoption of urea-free resin could offer several potential benefits to Yamunanagar’s plywood sector, including reduced dependence on urea-based raw materials, opportunities for lower production costs, greater manufacturing flexibility and the possibility of producing plywood with lower emissions.

On the other hand, Yamunanagar has achieved a remarkable reduction in consumption of subsidised agriculture-grade urea during FY 2025–26, resulting in substantial savings in government subsidy and promoting balanced fertiliser use among farmers. Now, the use of resin is likely to help to further reduce the demand for subsidised urea, which was allegedly being used by some of the plywood factories to prepare glue.

As per Point of Sale (POS) data gathered by the Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department; total urea consumption in the district has decreased from 1,52,725.068 MT in 2024–25 to 1,25,114.692 MT in 2025–26, registering a reduction of 27,610.376 MT (22.06%). This reduction translates to about 6.136 lakh bags (45 kg each) of subsidised agriculture grade urea. Considering an average subsidy of Rs 2000 per bag, the district has achieved an estimated saving of Rs 123 crore of government subsidy in a single financial year.

“The achievement reflects the district’s focused efforts towards rationalising fertiliser consumption and reducing the subsidy burden on the government,” said Aditya Partap Dabas, Deputy Director, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Yamunanagar.