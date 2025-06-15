Gorakhpur Nuclear Project to light up homes by 2032

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, accompanied by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, visited the Gorakhpur Nuclear Power Plant site in Fatehabad district on Saturday. The minister announced that despite past delays, the long-pending project is now on track, with two of its four units expected to be commissioned by 2031 and the remaining two by 2032.

Rs 42,000-cr project Location: Fatehabad district, Haryana Launched by: Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh on January 13, 2014 Cost: Rs 42,000 crore (fully funded by Centre) Output: 2,800 MW (50% for Haryana) Completion timeline: Units 1 & 2 – by 2031 Units 3 & 4 – by 2032 CSR spending so far: Rs 80 crore Executing agency: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited

“Nuclear power plants should ideally be completed within 13 to 13.5 years. We are now confident that Gorakhpur will be operational within that window,” said Khattar during the site visit.

The Rs 42,000-crore project — fully funded by the Central government —will generate 2,800 MW of electricity, with Haryana set to receive 50% of the output. The rest will be allocated to the Central pool.

Khattar acknowledged that the plant had faced significant civil construction delays, mainly due to sandy soil conditions. However, he assured that progress would now accelerate.

He also highlighted that the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), which is constructing the plant, has already spent Rs 80 crore under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the region. A committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner will oversee further development work under CSR.

Launched on January 13, 2014, by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, the Gorakhpur project is Haryana’s largest nuclear energy initiative. Notably, this is the first-ever visit by both Manohar Lal and CM Nayab Saini to the site, despite their long tenures in leadership.

In a separate interaction with the media, Khattar spoke about the national appeal to set air conditioners between 20°C and 28°C.

“Reducing the AC temperature by just 1°C can save up to 6% on electricity bills. 24°C is optimal for human comfort, and saving power is essential as we are nearing the national electricity demand limit of 250 GW, already touching 242 GW,” he said.

After the plant visit, CM Nayab Saini travelled by road to Ludhiana. On the way, he made an unscheduled halt at Kulan village, where he interacted with local residents. Villagers urged him to ensure that the proposed medical college in Rasoolpur is not relocated and that construction begins soon.

Responding with a smile, the Chief Minister said, "Let’s see."

Khattar calls for timely completion, awareness on safety

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, during a review meeting at the Gorakhpur Nuclear Power Plant, assessed the ongoing construction work and directed officials to ensure timely completion of all tasks while adhering strictly to safety protocols.

Emphasising the need to build public confidence in nuclear energy, the minister said, “There should be no confusion or fear among local residents regarding nuclear safety.” He urged the officials to actively engage with nearby communities and educate them about the plant’s safety measures to dispel any misconceptions.

He further said all states have been encouraged to set up at least one nuclear power plant, wherever feasible, and to expand existing installations. Underscoring the strategic significance of the Gorakhpur project, he stressed that meeting deadlines is critical to achieving desired outcomes.

He also directed officials to inform both the Central and state governments in case of any hurdles or emerging issues so that they can be addressed without delay.