'Got a late-night call...': Haryana DGP turns accidental call by child into statewide campaign against screen addiction

Haryana Police chief OP Singh has turned an accidental late-night call from a child into a statewide public-safety advisory, broadening the policing focus to include the growing threat of screen addiction among children.

Responding to the call, Singh personally verified the caller's well-being and briefly spoke with the family to ensure everything was fine. The director general of police posted a short account of the interaction on X on Sunday, using it to raise awareness and warn parents about excessive screen time.

Singh backed his message with an expert-led video and Hindi explainer on how constant screen exposure can harm developing brains, derail attention spans, disrupt sleep cycles, and stunt social skills — risks that often go unnoticed until grades, mood, or behaviour begin to slide.

"Got a late-night call — turned out the caller's child had dialled by mistake. Before hanging up, I reminded him: phones teach quick swipes, not slow smiles. Shared a video on how screens rewire young brains. Let kids grow with mud on hands, not glass in palms," Singh said in his post on X.

He also urged parents to enforce digital discipline.

"No phones at dinner, no screens an hour before sleep, and device-free zones for homework and family time. This is not just a parenting concern — it is a public-safety concern," Singh said.

"Children who are chronically sleep-deprived, isolated, or agitated by screen overuse are vulnerable to online predators, to cyberbullying, to risky behaviour. Families and schools must act early," he added.

The DGP encouraged guardians to replace passive scrolling with active play — morning walks, local sports, reading, music, and time in parks. For younger children, he recommended handset locks, app timers, and clear family rules about content and usage.

According to a statement, the Cyber Cell of Haryana Police will amplify the advisory with weekly social posts, short videos in Hindi, and school-focused toolkits on screen-time basics by age and practical limits, signs of digital addiction like irritability and falling grades, safe tech practices and helpline numbers for guidance.

The district police have been asked to partner with school principals, panchayats, and Resident Welfare Associations for "parents-only" awareness meets on weekends, with a 20-minute module led by counsellors or trained volunteers.

The police will also push a "digital curfew" message — no devices in bedrooms after lights-out — through station-level WhatsApp groups and local radio. The advisory aligns with Singh's early focus on mental well-being within the force.

"If the police are asking families to take mental health seriously, the department must model it inside," an official said, noting the DGP's pilot for confidential counselling access and empathetic leadership training for supervisors.

A school counsellor involved in past police outreach said a message from the state's top cop cuts through the noise.

"Framing screen addiction as a safety and well-being issue, not just a lifestyle choice, helps parents act," he said.

Next steps, according to the statement, include a bilingual leaflet on "Healthy Screens, Healthy Sleep", a three-minute explainer co-created with child psychologists and a simple pledge campaign — "No Phones at Dinner, No Screens Before Sleep".