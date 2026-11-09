Govardhan Puja observed with fervour at dairy research institute in Karnal

Govardhan Puja, a major festival dedicated to Lord Krishna, was observed with great enthusiasm, devotion and traditional fervour at the ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (ICAR-NDRI) on Monday.

Observed primarily on the day after Diwali, Govardhan Puja commemorates the event in which Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill on his little finger to protect the people of Braj, cattle and other animals from the torrential rains and storms sent by Lord Indra.

Vijay Kumar Nadda, Sangathan Mantri, Vidya Bharati (Northern Region), was the chief guest on the occasion and said that cows have always been a symbol of economic prosperity in India. Highlighting the benefits of Panchamrit, he also invited the faculty members and students of ICAR-NDRI to actively participate in the Vidya Bharati Mentoring Mission. Ashok Kumar Sirsi, Chairman, Haryana Livestock Development Board, lauded ICAR-NDRI’s role in enhancing dairy farmers’ incomes, improving animal health, and promoting environmentally sustainable dairy systems.

Dr Dheer Singh, Director, ICAR-NDRI, said, “Govardhan Puja reminds us of the eternal bond between human beings, animals and nature. Cattle have always been an integral part of India’s agriculture, nutrition, rural economy and cultural life. ICAR-NDRI remains committed to honouring this tradition through scientific research, animal welfare, sustainable dairy farming and the prosperity of dairy farmers across the country.” Dr Singh further stated, “Cows and livestock are not only at the centre of India’s dairy economy but are also an integral part of our cultural heritage. Through innovation, quality research, modern technologies and farmer-centric approaches, ICAR-NDRI is dedicated to strengthening the dairy sector and ensuring nutritional security, livelihoods and rural development.”