Government aims to provide sustainable livelihood opportunities: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the state government aims to connect every eligible beneficiary with sustainable livelihood opportunities through various welfare schemes.

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He urged youngsters to take advantage of government initiatives, acquire new skills and become job providers rather than job seekers.

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The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering after inaugurating an Antyodaya Mela organised by the district administration under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana at IGN College, Ladwa, in Kurukshetra.

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He said governance was not confined to moving files in government offices but meant understanding people's problems, simplifying solutions and ensuring those solutions reached the doorsteps of the needy.

Addressing the gathering, Saini said the government, through the Antyodaya Melas, had reached out directly to poor and needy families who had long been waiting for their rights and opportunities. He described the Antyodaya Mela as a reflection of the government's commitment to ensuring that every scheme, resource and effort benefits the last person in the queue.

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The Chief Minister said 166 Antyodaya Melas had been organised across Haryana so far, with 4,24,278 families invited to participate, of whom 1,88,792 attended. Of these, 1,52,157 families were referred to the concerned departments for further assistance, while 55,422 eligible beneficiaries have already received livelihood-related benefits. He added that the fairs would be organised across all 90 Assembly constituencies in a phased manner.

"The double-engine government is translating this vision of Antyodaya into reality. Our resolve is clear that no poor person is left behind, no needy citizen is deprived of opportunities, and no family is prevented from progressing merely because it lacks resources, connections or access to the right information," he said.

Saini said the objective of the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana was not merely to provide financial assistance but to connect every deserving family with sustainable livelihood opportunities.

He said all government schemes and services had been integrated with the Parivar Pehchan Patra. As a result, nearly 40 lakh Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards had been generated automatically from home without beneficiaries having to visit government offices.

The Chief Minister also visited departmental stalls set up to facilitate the delivery of government schemes and services.

Earlier, Saini listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme at the Dhanora Jatan booth in Ladwa. He said the Prime Minister had shared the success stories of talented individuals during the programme to inspire the country's youth. According to Saini, the Prime Minister highlights the stories of people whose determination, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit motivate others to become self-reliant through self-employment. He said the initiative was an important step towards achieving the goal of making India a developed nation.