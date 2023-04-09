Government allocates Rs 77 cr to develop 20 backward blocks

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

The state government will spend about Rs 77 crore for the development of 20 identified backward blocks of eight districts during the first phase of the ‘Swaranjayanti Khand Utthan Yojana’ (SKUY) in 2023-24.

These funds are being provided for financial resources for supplementing and converging existing development inflows into the identified blocks. The budget was approved by the state-level empowered committee under the SKUY chaired by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal.

The blocks include Loharu, Behal, Siwani, Kairu, Badhra, Guhla, Nuh, Punhana, Taoru Nagina, Firozpur Jhirka, Hathin, Morni, Pinjore, Raipur Rani, Barwala, Rewari, Bawal, Sadaura and Chhachhrauli.

Kaushal said the scheme’s aim was to identify the underdeveloped blocks besides bringing the gaps in local infrastructure and development that couldn’t be made via existing schemes. In addition, it aims to improve livelihood opportunities through skill development programmes in convergence with other schemes. This initiative will ensure an adequate flow of funds to these identified blocks via special components in the existing schemes.

He directed the officials to expand the objective and scope and issue detailed guidelines to the field officers for the proper implementation of the scheme in a time-bound manner.