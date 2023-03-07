Government approval pending, 32-km FNG e-way project yet to start

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 6

Announced in 2018, the work on the FNG expressway, which will connect Faridabad directly with Noida and Ghaziabad, is yet to start because the approval from the state government has not been received.

Recently, the National Capital Region Planning Board accorded in-principle approval to the project. “An alignment draft of the tentative route has been submitted to the higher authorities. We are awaiting the nod of the CM’s Office,” an official of the Public Works Department (PWD) said. The expressway is expected to be 32-km long, of which 9 km will be in Faridabad district. The remaining project will pass through Gautam Buddh Nagar district in UP. The expressway will also be connected with the under-construction Delhi-Mumbai expressway.

An official of the district administration said around 250 acres of land would be acquired for the project in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP). The cost that would be incurred on the project would depend on the cost of the land, he added. The project has remained stuck for several years due to cost-sharing differences among various agencies involved, another official of the department said.

PWD Executive Engineer (XEN) Pradeep Sindhu said, “The work on the project will be started as soon the government provide the final nod. The detailed project report and the budget estimation will be prepared after the approval.”

The city, which is separated from UP by the Yamuna, has no direct connectivity with Noida at present. The FNG expressway is proposed to be the second road to provide direct connectivity between the two cities.

A greenfield expressway is under construction between Sector 65 in Ballabgarh and the upcoming international airport at Jewar in UP. The construction of this project started in 2021 under the Bharatmala Pariyojna. It is being constructed at a cost of Rs 1,660.50 crore.