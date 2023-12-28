Government approves contracts, purchases worth Rs 264 cr

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 27

The state government on Wednesday approved contracts and purchases worth Rs 264 crore.

Chairing a meeting of the High-Powered Purchase Committee and High-Powered Works Purchase Committee, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar gave his nod to 13 agendas, including from School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, Irrigation and Water Resources Department.

