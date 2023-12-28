Government approves contracts, purchases worth Rs 264 cr

Chandigarh, December 27
The state government on Wednesday approved contracts and purchases worth Rs 264 crore.
Chairing a meeting of the High-Powered Purchase Committee and High-Powered Works Purchase Committee, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar gave his nod to 13 agendas, including from School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, Irrigation and Water Resources Department.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In Rajouri, Rajnath tells soldiers to avoid ‘mistakes’ that harm citizens
Reviews security situation along LoC, meets families of civi...
MPhil no longer recognised degree, UGC tells varsities
Cautions students against opting for such courses