Government comes up with insurance scheme for cotton growers

Haryana Fasal Suraksha Yojana to provide cover for crop loss

Government comes up with insurance scheme for cotton growers

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, September 23

After a crop insurance firm refused to implement the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) to give cover to kharif crops in “Cluster 2”, the Agriculture Department has come up with the Haryana Fasal Suraksha Yojana (HFSY) to provide financial assistance to cotton farmers who suffer loss during the ongoing kharif season in seven districts.

The government notified the HFSY on September 22 for cotton only for Cluster 2 districts —Hisar, Jind, Ambala, Gurugram, Karnal, Mahendragarh and Sonepat. As per the notification, the department has asked farmers to pay Rs 1,500 as fee on the crop registered on the MFMB portal. The government will pay a maximum financial assistance of Rs 30,000 per acre to the farmers on the basis of crop-cutting experiments (CCE).

An agriculture official said about 1.4 lakh hectare cotton area in Hisar had suffered massive damage due to pink bollworm. However, since Hisar was part of Cluster 2, the farmers could not get their crops insured after the firm refused to do so due to a pending court case.

The farmers, however, said they were confused as there were no guidelines from the government regarding the implementation of the scheme. Anil Singh, a farmer of Gorchi village in the district, said he had paid premium for 8 acres of cotton crop in July, at the rate of about Rs 1,900 per acre. “But I have neither got back the premium nor has the crop been insured. Now, the government is asking the farmers to pay Rs 1,500 as fee under the HFSY without any clear guidelines,” he said, adding that his queries to agriculture officials in Hisar and at the head office had elicited no clear answer.

Demanding detailed guidelines, the Kisan Sangharsh Samiti said the HFSY had left out other kharif crops — except cotton — out of its preview. “The farmers who sowed paddy, moong and bajra, etc., too, have suffered losses due to the recent floods in some parts and deficient rains in some areas in Cluster 2 districts. But this scheme has not included other crops, which means that those growers will not get any relief,” stated an activist.

Farmers told to pay Rs 1,500 fee

The government notified the HFSY on September 22 for cotton only for Cluster 2. Farmers have been asked to pay Rs 1,500 as fee on the crop registered on the MFMB portal. The government will pay a maximum financial assistance of Rs 30,000 per acre on the basis of crop-cutting experiments.

