Government developing rural areas on the lines of cities: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that the government is developing rural areas on the lines of cities, and that no effort would be spared in ensuring comprehensive development.

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The CM visited Kheri Dabdalan, Gharoli, Bhallar, Dhanora Jattan, and Bhaini villages of Ladwa Assembly constituency.

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Addressing public gatherings, the CM alleged that Congress has always followed a policy of making false promises.

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He further alleged that Congress made commitments to the people, only to secure power, but failed to implement them after coming to office. The voters of Haryana had rejected the Congress party even in the municipal elections.

The CM said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has witnessed development at an accelerated pace over the past 12 years. Of the 217 Sankalps made to the people during the Assembly elections, 66 Sankalps have already been fulfilled, while work on the remaining 151 Sankalps are progressing swiftly.”

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The CM announced grants for development works in the villages and also assured the village Sarpanches that the demands they had placed before him regarding development projects in their respective villages would be fulfilled.

While highlighting welfare schemes introduced by the government, Saini said that after assuming office, the government first made dialysis services free of cost for kidney patients in all government hospitals across the state. He also added that all crops grown by farmers are being procured at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

He further said that the government had fulfilled its promise of providing LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to eligible women.

Under the scheme, the state government has already transferred more than Rs 300 crore in subsidy directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

He further said that the Mission Buniyaad programme is currently being implemented in 103 government schools across Haryana, from which students are later selected for the Super 100 programme.

The CM said that this year, 270 students under the Super 100 programme have secured admission to premier institutions, including the IITs, NITs and other leading institutions. He urged parents in rural areas to enrol their children in government schools, stating that the government is providing every necessary facility in these institutions