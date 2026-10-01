Government Girls Senior Secondary School students visit medical college for career guidance in Indri

As many as 39 science students of Classes IX to XII from Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Indri, visited Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) on Wednesday as part of a career counselling programme aimed at providing them firsthand information about career opportunities in the medical field.

During the visit, Prof Jyoti from the Department of Medicine briefed the students about various career options in medicine and explained the admission process for MBBS and MD courses. She emphasised that pursuing a career in medicine requires consistent and intensive study.

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Dr Jyoti also familiarised the students with various facilities and departments of the medical college, including the IPD block, ICU, emergency department, operation theatres, administrative block and different wards. She explained the major clinical branches available after NEET-PG, broadly covering medicine and surgery.

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She further explained that MD Medicine and allied disciplines involve the use of medicines, therapies and non-surgical methods for patient treatment, while surgical specialisations include general surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, orthopaedics, ophthalmology and ENT, among others.

The students were informed that the MBBS programme takes five years, including one year of compulsory internship. This is followed by three years of postgraduate study, while super-specialisation requires an additional three years. Dr Jyoti also briefed them about subjects taught in physiology and biochemistry and provided an overview of the research process involved in postgraduate courses.

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The students also interacted with postgraduate students of the medical college and asked questions about career opportunities, medical education and the challenges involved in pursuing the profession.

Earlier, District Programme Coordinator of the Education Department Dharampal encouraged the students to set clear goals and remain consistent in their studies. He said the medical profession provides an opportunity to serve society.

The visit was organised following a career counselling programme conducted earlier at the Indri school by the district administration. During the programme, students had shown particular interest in questions related to qualifying for NEET and employment opportunities in the medical sector. In view of their interest, Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma had directed that the students be taken to KCGMC to provide them with practical exposure and address their queries about careers in medicine.