 Government mulls 200-bed hospital, medical college in every district : The Tribune India

Government mulls 200-bed hospital, medical college in every district

‘Minimum government, maximum governance’ our vision, says Khattar

Government mulls 200-bed hospital, medical college in every district

CM Manohar Lal Khattar at the Republic Day celebrations in Jagadhari.



Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, January 27

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government was working with a new vision of “minimum government, maximum governance” to instil new hope among its residents by bringing radical changes in the system.

Khattar, while speaking as the chief guest at the 74th Republic Day celebrations held at Jagadhari in Yamunanagar district after unfurling the National Flag, said in the past eight years, the state government had focused on the uplift and welfare of every individual.

We took people-friendly initiatives: CM

  • The Haryana Smart Gram Development Authority has been set up to develop city-like facilities in villages too
  • The government is working on the concept of imparting education from KG to PG within the same campus
  • Under ‘Lal Dora’ free scheme, Swamitva cards have been issued to more than 24.50 lakh families of 6,251 villages in the state

Minister honours Padma awardee

  • Haryana Minister of State for Women and Child Development Kamlesh Dhanda unfurled the National Flag in Rohtak. The minister also felicitated Dr Sukama, Principal of Vishwas Kanya Gurukul, at Roorkee village in Rohtak district, who has been selected for the Padma Shri award
  • The driver and conductor of the Panipat Roadways Depot, Sushil Kumar and Paramjeet, who rescued the cricketer Rishabh Pant from his burning car, were felicitated by the Haryana and Uttarakhand governments at the state-level R-Day programmes held in Yamunanagar and Dehradun

Firstly, the CM paid floral tribute to the martyrs at the war memorial. He inspected the parade by contingents of the Haryana Police, Home Guard, NCC Battalion and Scouts. “I am proud of being called as ‘government of portals’. During our tenure, we have launched more than 100 apps and portals that have ensured transparency in the distribution of benefits of schemes and services,” said Khattar.

The CM said with the help of a single document, Parivar Pehchan Patra, now the eligible persons were getting the benefits of all schemes and services while sitting at home. He said their government had made a strong attack on 3Cs — corruption, casteism and crime.

The CM said the state government aimed at opening a medical college and 200-bed hospital in every district.

He added that the Haryana Smart Gram Development Authority (HSGDA) had been set up to develop city-like facilities in villages too.

He further said that under “Lal Dora”-free scheme, Swamitva cards had been issued to more than 24.50 lakh families of 6,251 villages in the state.

He said the work was being done on the concept of imparting education from KG to PG within the same campus.

For the sportspersons, 550 new posts had been created in the Sports Department, he added. “Sportspersons have been given 3 per cent reservation in group-C jobs. Apart from this, 204 sportspersons have been given government jobs,” shared the Chief Minister. He said in the interest of sugarcane farmers, the state government had increased the price of sugarcane by Rs 10.

“Now, for planting 400 trees per acre in place of paddy, the farmer is being given an incentive of Rs 10,000 per acre per year for three years,” said Khattar.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Investment in Adani group by LIC and SBI has exposed financial system to risk, alleges Congress

2
Diaspora

Moga youth living in Portugal booked for 'raping and cheating' Ludhiana woman

3
Delhi

BBC documentary: Delhi Police detain 24 students from DU Arts Faculty for planning to screen film

4
Business

For Hindenburg Research, Adani Group is a 'man-made disaster' in the making

5
Trending

'Goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram': Kangana Ranaut claims Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan 'glorifies' Pakistan

6
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal dedicate 400 new mohalla clinics to people of Punjab

7
Business

Sensex tumbles 874 points after report on Adani group, FII caution; biggest single-day loss in more than a month

8
J & K

Had to call off Bharat Jodo Yatra today due to lack of security arrangements in Kashmir: Rahul Gandhi

9
Entertainment

'Who all buying tickets to make 'Pathaan' a success': Kangana Ranaut would rename 'Pathaan' to 'Indian Pathaan'

10
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh farmer conferred Padma Shri for his contribution to organic farming

Don't Miss

View All
Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022
Diaspora

Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be
Science Technology Explainer

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan’s name is breaking the Internet: ‘Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?’
Entertainment

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan's name is breaking the Internet: 'Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?'

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study
Science Technology

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss
World

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa

Bangladesh man with fake passport caught at Coimbatore airport after he fails to sing national anthem
Trending

Bangladesh man with fake passport caught at Coimbatore airport after he fails to sing national anthem

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand
Punjab

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand

Top News

ISI pushing militancy in India with US arms left behind in Kabul: Intel

ISI pushing militancy in India with US arms left behind in Kabul: Intel

Illegal weapons market flourishing along Pak-Af border

Pakistan opposes India’s notice to alter Indus Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

The hearing begins hours after ‘sources’ in New Delhi say In...

Video shows Memphis police officers kicking, beating Tyre Nichols as he cried ‘mom, mom’ in pain

Video shows Memphis police officers kicking, beating Tyre Nichols as he cried ‘mom, mom’ in pain

Day after being suspended for ‘security lapse’, Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K’s Awantipora

Day after being suspended for ‘security lapse’, Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K’s Awantipora

The Congress on Friday had alleged that police arrangements ...

Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Amit Shah, seeks his intervention in ensuring adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K

Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Amit Shah, seeks his intervention in ensuring adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K

His letter to Shah comes after the Yatra is suspended for th...


Cities

View All

Man charred to death as building catches fire in Amritsar

Man charred to death as building catches fire in Amritsar

Smart Road in Amritsar jumps 28-month deadline

Punjab registered record rise in GST revenue, says Harpal Singh Cheema

Education Department targets 15% rise in enrolment in govt schools this year

2 bike-borne robbers snatch woman’s purse in Amritsar

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

40 Chandigarh articles up for sale in biggest heritage auction

Doorstep delivery of Sampark services soon, says Chandigarh Adviser

5,000 EWS flats to come up in Mohali

Republic Day: Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta unfurls national flag at Panchkula

Delhi official registers govt land in name of pvt persons, dismissed

Delhi official registers govt land in name of pvt persons, dismissed

Absorb ad hoc teachers as regular faculty, Sisodia writes to Delhi varsity

Delhi youth held for stalking 14-year-old

36 honoured at state function on Republic Day

36 honoured at state function on Republic Day

MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s widow may contest Jalandhar bypoll, hints Congress

At Nawanshahr event, Bhullar highlights govt's achievements

67 feted in Kapurthala

Kataruchak unfurls Tricolour at Hoshiarpur

Freedom fighters, prominent citizens honoured on R-Day

Freedom fighters, prominent citizens honoured on R-Day

District gets 34 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Villagers see a ray of hope in mohalla clinics

Kup Kalan clinic earns praise from patients

Commercial building comes up in LIT colony

Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district

Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district

AAP councillors give celebrations a miss

14 held for flying kites using Chinese string