Government mulls 200-bed hospital, medical college in every district

Yamunanagar, January 27

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government was working with a new vision of “minimum government, maximum governance” to instil new hope among its residents by bringing radical changes in the system.

Khattar, while speaking as the chief guest at the 74th Republic Day celebrations held at Jagadhari in Yamunanagar district after unfurling the National Flag, said in the past eight years, the state government had focused on the uplift and welfare of every individual.

The government is working on the concept of imparting education from KG to PG within the same campus

Under ‘Lal Dora’ free scheme, Swamitva cards have been issued to more than 24.50 lakh families of 6,251 villages in the state Minister honours Padma awardee Haryana Minister of State for Women and Child Development Kamlesh Dhanda unfurled the National Flag in Rohtak. The minister also felicitated Dr Sukama, Principal of Vishwas Kanya Gurukul, at Roorkee village in Rohtak district, who has been selected for the Padma Shri award

The driver and conductor of the Panipat Roadways Depot, Sushil Kumar and Paramjeet, who rescued the cricketer Rishabh Pant from his burning car, were felicitated by the Haryana and Uttarakhand governments at the state-level R-Day programmes held in Yamunanagar and Dehradun

Firstly, the CM paid floral tribute to the martyrs at the war memorial. He inspected the parade by contingents of the Haryana Police, Home Guard, NCC Battalion and Scouts. “I am proud of being called as ‘government of portals’. During our tenure, we have launched more than 100 apps and portals that have ensured transparency in the distribution of benefits of schemes and services,” said Khattar.

The CM said with the help of a single document, Parivar Pehchan Patra, now the eligible persons were getting the benefits of all schemes and services while sitting at home. He said their government had made a strong attack on 3Cs — corruption, casteism and crime.

The CM said the state government aimed at opening a medical college and 200-bed hospital in every district.

He added that the Haryana Smart Gram Development Authority (HSGDA) had been set up to develop city-like facilities in villages too.

He further said that under “Lal Dora”-free scheme, Swamitva cards had been issued to more than 24.50 lakh families of 6,251 villages in the state.

He said the work was being done on the concept of imparting education from KG to PG within the same campus.

For the sportspersons, 550 new posts had been created in the Sports Department, he added. “Sportspersons have been given 3 per cent reservation in group-C jobs. Apart from this, 204 sportspersons have been given government jobs,” shared the Chief Minister. He said in the interest of sugarcane farmers, the state government had increased the price of sugarcane by Rs 10.

“Now, for planting 400 trees per acre in place of paddy, the farmer is being given an incentive of Rs 10,000 per acre per year for three years,” said Khattar.