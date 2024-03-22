Government offices, edu institutes told to ensure scientific disposal of e-waste

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 21

The regional office of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has issued directives to all government offices and educational institutions in the district, instructing them to ensure scientific disposal of e-waste through authorised agencies, in compliance with the directives of the Supreme Court. They have been instructed to not dump e-waste in scrap.

A district-level monitoring committee for the prevention of e-waste burning and ensuring its scientific and environment friendly disposal has already been constituted, which is actively monitoring the activities.

Failure to comply could lead to trouble All heads of government offices and educational institutions have been directed to ensure the scientific and environment friendly disposal of e-waste through two authorised agencies in the district. The failure to do so may be taken up as contempt of the order of the Supreme Court and warrant action under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971. — SK Arora, Regional Officer of HSPCB.

The authorities claimed that the government offices and educational institutions generated a significant quantity of e-waste, including batteries, bulbs, computers, keyboards, CDs, mobile phones and other electronic devices. Unfortunately, much of the e-waste ended up being dumped in the garbage bins or sold to scrap dealers, posing significant risk due to the presence of toxic materials such as lead, mercury and others. Improperly managed e-waste can contaminate soil and water sources, leading to severe environmental degradation and health hazards.

“All heads of government offices and educational institutions have been directed to ensure the scientific and environment friendly disposal of e-waste through two authorised agencies in the district. The failure to do so may be taken up as contempt of the order of the Supreme Court and warrant action under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971. Further necessary action under the Air Act 1981, Environment Protection Act 1986 and the CAQM Act 2021 will be taken,” said SK Arora, Regional Officer of HSPCB.

He further stated that reminders had also been issued to some heads for the non-compliance of the directives. The initiative aimed at curbing hazardous effects of e-waste on the environment and public health, he added.

Arora stressed on the importance of proper e-waste management and stated, “Our aim is to ensure that it is disposed of responsibly and in accordance with the orders of the Supreme Court,” he added.

Some departments have already sent their e-waste to these agencies for scientific disposal. A teacher of a government school said they had already sent their e-waste to one of the authorised agencies for scientific disposal.

