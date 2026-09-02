Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji Government Polytechnic holds anti-drug drive

Under the drug awareness campaign being conducted by the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, a drug de-addiction awareness programme was organised for students at Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji Government Polytechnic, Ambala City.

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Students from the mechanical and electrical engineering departments participated in the programme.

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Dr Ashok Kumar Verma, rehabilitation in-charge from the narcotics department, apprised the students about the harmful effects of drug abuse. He said that drug addiction adversely affects an individual’s health, education, family and social life. He emphasised that the youth are the future of the nation and, therefore, students should not only stay away from drugs themselves but also create awareness among people around them about the harmful consequences of drug abuse.

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He further motivated the students to take a firm pledge against drug abuse and adopt a healthy lifestyle. The students also pledged to stay away from drugs and contribute towards making society drug-free. Benu Bajaj, Principal of the Institute, also motivated the students to stay away from drugs and make healthy and responsible choices in life.