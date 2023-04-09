Government to hire assistants to help evaluate crop loss

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

Taking yet another step towards safeguarding the interest of the farmers, the state government has decided to hire ‘kshatipurti sahayak’ (crop damage relief assistant) to assist the patwari in conducting a special girdawari of crops damaged due to rain.

As per the decision, the area entered into the ‘e-Fasal kshatipurti’ will be divided into ‘kshatipurti blocks’ of 500 acres and the sahayak will conduct a verification of each block.

e-Kshatipurti open till sunday Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said farmers should upload the crop loss reports on the e-Kshatipurti portal by Sunday so that assessment of girdawari can be made.

He also called upon the farmers to re-check their bank account details on ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal in order to avoid any inconvenience .

“So far, the data of loss on about 16.83 lakh acres has been uploaded on the portal,” he added.

The kshatipurti sahayak will upload the photo of the damaged crop with the location and time stamp on e-Fasal kshatipurti and e-Special girdawari.

The state government had decided to conduct special girdawari for crops damaged due to rain and hailstorm. Necessary directions have been issued to provide timely relief to the farmers by next month.

All the Deputy Commissioners have been directed to see a fair and transparent hiring process at the earliest.