Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya calls for supporting differently abled

Tribune News Service

Faridabad , February 20

Since 75 per cent of differently abled persons (divyangs) hail from rural parts, social organisations should make all out efforts to reach them to ensure that no one is left out.

This was stated by the Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya while speaking at a function organised to distribute artificial limbs among differently abled in Sector 7 here today. The function was organised under the joint aegis of Maheshwari Seva Trust (Regd) Faridabad, District Red Cross Society, the District Social Welfare Department and Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti, Jaipur.

The Governor said such kind of camps must be held in all parts of the state, especially the rural areas, where three fourth of the affected persons reside.

He said every person had a right to live with dignity and with the sense of being fully capable. This was possible when society comes to the aid for such persons, the Governor added. Living examples of such persons were the Paralympians, who brought laurels to the country by winning medals at the international level games, the Governor said.

More than 1,200 differently-abled people were presented artificial legs, prosthetic hands, crutches, wheelchairs, hand-operated tricycles, and hearing aids at the function today.

Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, Narender Gupta and Rajesh Nagar (both MLA’s) and DR Sharma, secretary, Red Cross Societywere present at the function. —

#bandaru dattatraya #differently abled