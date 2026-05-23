Governor calls upon young doctors to embrace compassion, service

Haryana Governor-cum-Chancellor Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh, exhorting young doctors to make compassion, ethics and a spirit of service the guiding principles of their lives, said medicine is not merely a profession but the highest responsibility in the service of humanity.

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He said doctors are symbols of hope, trust and life in society; therefore, they should discharge their duties with sensitivity, humility and dedication.

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Prof Ghosh was addressing the 5th convocation ceremony of Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, held here on Saturday. The First Lady of Haryana, Mitra Ghosh, was also present on the occasion.

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At the convocation, degrees of various courses, including medicine, dentistry, nursing, physiotherapy, pharmacy and allied health sciences, were awarded to 950 students, while 68 meritorious students were honoured with gold medals for their outstanding academic achievements. On this occasion, the Governor also released a souvenir.

Congratulating the graduating students and their families, he said convocation is not merely the completion of an academic journey, but the beginning of a new life full of responsibility, service and dedication.

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Governor appreciated the achievements of the university in the fields of education, research, healthcare services and public welfare, saying that the institution has earned a distinct identity at the national level in medical, dental and pharmacy education.

Praising the university’s tele-consultation services and public welfare initiatives such as “Swasthya aapke dwar,” Prof Ghosh said these efforts have strengthened access to healthcare and given a new direction to public health awareness.

He also specially appreciated the organ donation awareness campaign being run by the university saying that this initiative has brought new hope to many families and truly reflects the belief that no donation is greater than the gift of life.

Vice Chancellor(VC) Dr HK Aggarwal said healthcare is not just a profession but a mission to serve humanity urging the students to work with dedication for the poor and underprivileged sections of society.

Highlighting the university’s achievements, the VC said it was started in 2008 with 59 affiliated colleges and it is now connected with 165 colleges across the state. “The university has so far achieved six successful organ donations and 38 successful kidney transplants at PGIMS, all with a 100 per cent success rate. Rs 5 crore has been allocated this year to promote research activities,” Dr Aggarwal added.

VCs of other universities, including Prof Milap Punia and Dr Amit Arya, PGIMS Director Dr SK Singhal, Dean Dr Ashok Chauhan, Rohtak DC Sachin Gupta, former minister Manish Grover were among those present on the occasion.