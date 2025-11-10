Governor lauds Tamil Sangam’s social service

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Sunday lauded the Chandigarh Tamil Sangam for its enduring contribution to social welfare, education and cultural harmony during the 55th anniversary celebrations of the organisation.

The Governor expressed happiness for being part of the milestone celebration, recalling how members of the Tamil community arrived in Chandigarh around six decades ago, when the City Beautiful was taking shape after Independence. “Your contribution to building and maintaining the City Beautiful is highly appreciable,” he remarked.

Applauding the Sangam’s initiative of marking its Emerald Jubilee as a Festival of Charity, Ghosh commended its efforts to promote education among underprivileged children through the Vidhya Dhanam initiative. “It is heartening to see your dedication to nation-building by supporting the education of children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds,” he said.