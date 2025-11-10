DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Governor lauds Tamil Sangam’s social service

Governor lauds Tamil Sangam’s social service

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:00 AM Nov 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Sunday lauded the Chandigarh Tamil Sangam for its enduring contribution to social welfare, education and cultural harmony during the 55th anniversary celebrations of the organisation.

Advertisement

The Governor expressed happiness for being part of the milestone celebration, recalling how members of the Tamil community arrived in Chandigarh around six decades ago, when the City Beautiful was taking shape after Independence. “Your contribution to building and maintaining the City Beautiful is highly appreciable,” he remarked.

Advertisement

Applauding the Sangam’s initiative of marking its Emerald Jubilee as a Festival of Charity, Ghosh commended its efforts to promote education among underprivileged children through the Vidhya Dhanam initiative. “It is heartening to see your dedication to nation-building by supporting the education of children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts