Governor summons Assembly session on Aug 25

Chandigarh, August 17

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, in pursuance of the powers conferred under clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, has summoned the session of the Haryana Legislative Assembly on August 25 at 11 am at the Vidhan Sabha Bhawan.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat.