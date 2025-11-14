DT
Home / Haryana / Governor to felicitate kids on Children’s Day

Governor to felicitate kids on Children’s Day

Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 07:10 AM Nov 14, 2025 IST
The vice-president and chairperson of the Haryana Welfare Society for Persons with Speech and Hearing Impairment, Megha Bhandari, announced that a grand Children’s Day celebration will be organised at Mata Prakash Kaur Shravan and Nishakt Jan Kalyan Kendra, Karnal, on November 14.

While interacting with mediapersons on Wednesday, Bhandari said that Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh will be the chief guest. The event will also be graced by several dignitaries, including Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Indri MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap, Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand, Assandh MLA Yogendra Rana, Nilokheri MLA Bhagwan Das Kabirpanthi and Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, who will attend as guests of honour.

She shared that children from eight state-level centres established under the society will participate in the event and present cultural performances. The Governor will also felicitate children who have received national awards for their achievements.

