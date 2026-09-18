Governor’s order puts Murthal varsity EC decisions under lens

The Haryana Governor-cum-Chancellor’s decision to set aside the nomination of Executive Council (EC) members of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology, Murthal, has raised questions over the validity of decisions taken by the council during their tenure.

The Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University Teachers’ Association (DCRUTA), while thanking the Governor-Chancellor, has sought reconsideration of decisions taken by the EC, particularly those relating to financial and administrative matters.

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The Governor-cum-Chancellor had on September 15 set aside the university’s February 27, 2025, orders nominating members to the EC and directed the university to nominate eligible members strictly in accordance with the established principles of rotation and seniority.

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The members whose nominations were set aside included the Deans of the Faculties of Architecture, Urban and Town Planning; Management Studies; and Education, besides Professor Manoj Kumar Duhan of the Department of Electronics and Communication and Professor Ashok Kumar Sharma of the Department of Chemistry.

Three EC meetings — the 44th on March 1, 2025, the 45th on March 22 and the 46th on August 22 — were held during their tenure.

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DCRUTA had earlier alleged that several decisions taken during these meetings violated the University Act and government rules. It has particularly raised objections to decisions concerning the appointment of senior advocates and a legal adviser, purchase of 400 computers, inquiries against the presidents of the teachers’ and non-teaching employees’ associations, engagement of an academic adviser and payment of honorarium to inquiry officers and external members.

Dr Ajay Dabas, president, DCRUTA, alleged that some of these decisions had caused financial loss to the university and had been taken without mandatory concurrence of the state government.

Thanking the Governor-Chancellor for setting aside the nominations, Dr Dabas said the EC should now be reconstituted in accordance with the University Act and decisions taken by the previous council should be reviewed in the larger interests of students, employees and the university.

“As the nomination of the EC members have been set aside, after which there was no representation of the university in the EC meetings during the tenure of previous EC meetings, which is not fit as per the constitution of the University. Hence, the decisions taken during the tenure of the previous EC not to be applicable, and those decisions should be reconsidered after reconstitution of the new EC,” he said.

Several attempts were made to contact Vice-Chancellor Professor SP Singh for his response, but he did not respond.