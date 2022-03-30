Govt : Rs301 crore for AIIMS Jhajjar cancer institute in 2020-21

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 29

The Health Ministry on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha that the budget allocation for the National Cancer Institute (NCI) at the AIIMS Phase-II project in Jhajjar have been rising, with Rs 301.56 crore allocated in 2020-21.

Answering a question by MP Deepender Hooda regarding the status of the AIIMS Jhajjar campus project and whether there are plans to set up more national institutes here, MoS for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said, “As on date, there is no proposal other than the NCI at Jhajjar.”

Hooda has sought to know the details along with the status of the work of national institutes other than the NCI to be established in AIIMS Phase-II in Jhajjar.

On the MP’s query about the funds allocated for the NCI, the ministry said the amount had been rising.

As part of the AIIMS Phase-II project in Jhajjar, the NCI was operationalised from February, 12, 2019.

The details of the funds allocated in each of the last five years for continuing the project on the Jhajjar campus are — Rs 175.49 crore in 2016-17; Rs 311.87 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 412 crore in 2018-2019; Rs 189.55 crore in 2019-2020 and Rs 301.56 crore in 2020-21. —