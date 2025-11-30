DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Govt adopts new system for property registries

Govt adopts new system for property registries

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:40 AM Nov 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

To streamline property document processing and enhance transparency, the Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Department has introduced a First-In First-Out (FIFO) system for document approval across the state.

Advertisement

Financial Commissioner Revenue and Disaster Management Sumita Misra said the move ensures that citizens receive services “in a systematic and time-bound manner.” She shared the update after a virtual meeting with Deputy Commissioners to review the progress of ongoing departmental programmes.

Advertisement

Explaining the new mechanism, she said registrar offices will now process applications strictly in the order they are received.

Advertisement

Under the revised arrangement, the Registrar, Chief Registrar and Sub-Registrars will approve documents one by one, ensuring that older applications are processed first.

This, she said, “eliminates any possibility of bias or undue delay in the verification process” and brings “much-needed transparency to the entire procedure.”

Advertisement

She said, “The FIFO system addresses long-standing concerns about processing delays and brings unprecedented transparency to our operations. Citizens can now be assured that their applications will be handled systematically, with clear accountability at every stage.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts