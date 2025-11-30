Govt adopts new system for property registries

To streamline property document processing and enhance transparency, the Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Department has introduced a First-In First-Out (FIFO) system for document approval across the state.

Financial Commissioner Revenue and Disaster Management Sumita Misra said the move ensures that citizens receive services “in a systematic and time-bound manner.” She shared the update after a virtual meeting with Deputy Commissioners to review the progress of ongoing departmental programmes.

Explaining the new mechanism, she said registrar offices will now process applications strictly in the order they are received.

Under the revised arrangement, the Registrar, Chief Registrar and Sub-Registrars will approve documents one by one, ensuring that older applications are processed first.

This, she said, “eliminates any possibility of bias or undue delay in the verification process” and brings “much-needed transparency to the entire procedure.”

She said, “The FIFO system addresses long-standing concerns about processing delays and brings unprecedented transparency to our operations. Citizens can now be assured that their applications will be handled systematically, with clear accountability at every stage.”