Govt aims at doubling area under horticulture crops to 22 lakh acres by 2030: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 8

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar today said the state government has been working hard to expand the horticulture sector. The government has set an aim of doubling the area under horticulture crops to 22 lakh acres by 2030 in order to triple the production.

“For this, subsidies are being offered to farmers under various schemes. In the financial year 2022-23, a subsidy of Rs 166.20 crore was distributed to 25,000 beneficiaries under various horticulture schemes,” said Khattar while interacting with farmers through audio-conferencing at ‘Jan Samvad’.

Farmers thanked the CM and said his government was truly concerned over the welfare of farmers. They added that the type of programmes that the Khattar-led state government has initiated for them, in addition to the reduction in the cost of agriculture, have ensured that their produce has the maximum access to the market. The government has provided significant help to farmers by launching innovative schemes such as Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana and Mukhyamantri Bagwani Bima Yojana, they added.

A farmer complained that Horticulture Officer Shyam Singh of Ferozepur Jhirka block of Nuh had demanded a bribe of Rs 7,000 from him. Khattar issued immediate suspension orders for the said officer.

“We are standing shoulder to shoulder with farmers while adopting ‘Beej se Bazar Tak’ approach. It is our goal to assist farmers at every stage of the farming process. All facilities should be made available to farmers from the time the seeds are sown till the crops are sold in the market,” said Khattar.

Agri minister motivates farmers

Kurukshetra: Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister JP Dalal today said farmers should take up horticulture to reap better returns. Dalal was here to attend the concluding ceremony of the three-day subtropical fruit expo at Centre for Subtropical Fruit, Ladwa. “The landholdings with farmers are decreasing and they can get better returns from horticulture. The government aims to reduce the area under water-guzzling paddy crop and increase the production of other crops. Events like this fruit expo will help farmers know about the latest farming techniques,” he stated.