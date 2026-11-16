Govt aims to make youth employment providers, not just job-seekers, says Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the state government aimed to make youngsters job creators and entrepreneurs rather than merely equip them to seek employment.

He said the employment landscape was changing rapidly, with demand for skilled youth increasing in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, semiconductor technology, cyber security, solar energy, drones and green hydrogen.

The CM was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule International Skill Centre in Bahlolpur village. He also inaugurated a sub-health centre and laid the foundation stones of five development projects worth Rs 43.31 crore.

Saini announced that seven ITIs in Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Ambala would be modernised under the PM-SETU scheme at a cost of Rs 320 crore. The centres would offer training in emerging fields, including information technology, international mobility, and beauty and wellness.

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Under the Navin Avsar programme, the government has set a target of providing skill training and connecting more than 10,000 youngsters with employment opportunities within a year. The initiative aims to facilitate dignified and safe employment in countries such as Germany, Japan, Italy, Finland and Oman.

He said the newly inaugurated skill centre would provide employment and self-employment opportunities through industry-oriented training in modern technologies. Equipped with advanced facilities, the centre aims to provide short-term training to more than 1,000 students annually. He also acknowledged the contribution of MP Naveen Jindal and the Naveen Jindal Foundation towards the project.

Earlier, addressing a gathering in Pipli, Saini said the government aimed to make Haryana the country’s first developed state in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047. He said development should be measured by tangible improvements in people’s everyday lives. On the occasion, he inaugurated four projects worth Rs 13.36 crore and laid the foundation stones of two projects worth Rs 31.47 crore.