Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Govt aims to make youth employment providers, not just job-seekers, says Saini

Govt aims to make youth employment providers, not just job-seekers, says Saini

Says government aims to make Haryana the country’s first developed state in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:58 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Nayab Saini inaugurates a 33 kV substation in Kurukshetra on Sunday.
Advertisement

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the state government aimed to make youngsters job creators and entrepreneurs rather than merely equip them to seek employment.

He said the employment landscape was changing rapidly, with demand for skilled youth increasing in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, semiconductor technology, cyber security, solar energy, drones and green hydrogen.

The CM was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule International Skill Centre in Bahlolpur village. He also inaugurated a sub-health centre and laid the foundation stones of five development projects worth Rs 43.31 crore.

Saini announced that seven ITIs in Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Ambala would be modernised under the PM-SETU scheme at a cost of Rs 320 crore. The centres would offer training in emerging fields, including information technology, international mobility, and beauty and wellness.

Advertisement

Under the Navin Avsar programme, the government has set a target of providing skill training and connecting more than 10,000 youngsters with employment opportunities within a year. The initiative aims to facilitate dignified and safe employment in countries such as Germany, Japan, Italy, Finland and Oman.

He said the newly inaugurated skill centre would provide employment and self-employment opportunities through industry-oriented training in modern technologies. Equipped with advanced facilities, the centre aims to provide short-term training to more than 1,000 students annually. He also acknowledged the contribution of MP Naveen Jindal and the Naveen Jindal Foundation towards the project.

Earlier, addressing a gathering in Pipli, Saini said the government aimed to make Haryana the country’s first developed state in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047. He said development should be measured by tangible improvements in people’s everyday lives. On the occasion, he inaugurated four projects worth Rs 13.36 crore and laid the foundation stones of two projects worth Rs 31.47 crore.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts