Govt amends contractual employment policy to promote entrepreneurship

The Haryana Government has rolled out a series of amendments to the ‘Deployment of Contractual Persons Policy, 2022,’ signalling a renewed focus on improving service delivery, ensuring timely wage payments, and fostering entrepreneurship among contractual workers. A notification to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi here today.

The notification states that the revised policy expands its objectives to not only strengthen the delivery of auxiliary and supporting services but also provide quality and skilled manpower to government organisations, private sectors (both in India and abroad), and encourage self-employment through entrepreneurship. This broader vision reflects the government’s commitment to aligning contractual employment with economic growth and skill development initiatives. The amendments cover various aspects of the policy, from payment timelines to training programmes, age criteria, and compassionate deployment.

To ensure financial stability for contractual workers, the policy now mandates that indenting organisations make timely payments to HKRNL for deployed manpower. If wages are not disbursed by the 7th of each month, HKRNL reserves the right to withdraw the deployed workforce.

HKRNL will now arrange suitable training and skilling programmes for shortlisted candidates. The revised policy introduces clear age criteria for contractual engagement to ensure consistency and fairness in deployment. The merit-based selection criteria under the revised policy have been streamlined through a well-defined scoring system, with a total of 80 points assigned across key parameters. The amended policy aligns the reservation framework with direct recruitment norms, applying both vertical and horizontal reservations at the state level for each job role.