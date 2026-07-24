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Home / Haryana / Govt appoints ‘link officer’ to SDM, but lawyers’ stir to go on

Govt appoints ‘link officer’ to SDM, but lawyers’ stir to go on

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Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 08:13 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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The District Bar Association has refused to end its stir despite the appointment of a ‘link officer’ to the SDM by the state government.

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HCS officer Jitender Kumar, who is the link officer, assumed the charge on Thursday. The move follows a strike by the Bar association against the alleged misbehaviour by SDM Suresh Kumar.

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However, the Bar association said that sending the SDM on leave and appointing a link officer was not a solution, and that they would continue to protest until the SDM was transferred.

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“We will not end our strike until the SDM is transferred. If the state government does not transfer Suresh Kumar, our strike may be extended to the entire state,” said association president Vishwamitra Yadav.

Accusing the SDM of indulging in corrupt practices, Yadav stated that lawyers had been boycotting the SDM’s court since April 16 and had lodged complaints at various levels.

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Former state minister and senior Congress leader Capt Ajay Singh Yadav has also extended his support to the association.

Thousands of litigants have been facing inconvenience due to the ongoing strike.

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