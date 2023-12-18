Govt approves Nirman Sadan for Rewari district

Chandigarh, December 17
Providing further thrust to infrastructural development facilitating public services in the region, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given administrative sanction for construction of Nirman Sadan in Rewari district.
Giving more information in this regard, an official said the estimated cost of the project stands at a Rs 18.39 crore. The budget covers various aspects of construction, including building portions, foundation provisions, safety measures, landscaping and more.
The official said the comprehensive project not only focused on constructing a state-of-the-art administrative building, but also incorporated provisions for fire-fighting systems, energy conservation and other essential components.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Record 78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament in a day
Monday’s action takes total number of opposition MPs suspend...
Government wants to bulldoze key Bills without Opposition, dissent: Congress after more MPs suspended
All democratic norms have been thrown into dustbin by ‘autoc...
Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister was first called by the federal agency ...
Dawood Ibrahim: A death that wasn't — how two unrelated incidents sparked speculation in India
On Sunday, the news fuelled speculation among social media u...
Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Will be effective from December 1