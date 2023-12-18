Govt approves Nirman Sadan for Rewari district

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 17

Providing further thrust to infrastructural development facilitating public services in the region, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given administrative sanction for construction of Nirman Sadan in Rewari district.

Giving more information in this regard, an official said the estimated cost of the project stands at a Rs 18.39 crore. The budget covers various aspects of construction, including building portions, foundation provisions, safety measures, landscaping and more.

The official said the comprehensive project not only focused on constructing a state-of-the-art administrative building, but also incorporated provisions for fire-fighting systems, energy conservation and other essential components.

