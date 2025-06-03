DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Govt approves Rs74 crore for road safety

Govt approves Rs74 crore for road safety

The Haryana Fund Management Committee (FMC) on road safety today approved a budget of Rs 74.5 crore for the year 2025–26. Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, who chaired the meeting, said the move would reduce road fatalities and enhance emergency response...
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:16 AM Jun 03, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
The Haryana Fund Management Committee (FMC) on road safety today approved a budget of Rs 74.5 crore for the year 2025–26.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, who chaired the meeting, said the move would reduce road fatalities and enhance emergency response systems across the state.

The FMC allocated Rs 25 crore to the PWD (B&R) for the School Zone Road Safety project. Besides, Rs 17.50 crore has been allocated to the Health Department for the purchase of 50 basic life support ambulances.

A total of Rs 19 crore has been given to the Police Department to establish CCTV surveillance systems in 19 districts. Additionally, Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned for the District Road Safety Committees to carry out safety activities, including Rs 1 crore for secondary education.

These allocations are based on Rs 199 crore collected as compounding fee during the financial year 2024–25.

To ensure safe travel for commuters, the Haryana Government has implemented the Haryana Road Safety Policy, 2016. The policy focuses on the effective execution of the four “Es” — Enforcement, Engineering (Roads & Vehicles), Education and Emergency Care. These efforts have contributed to a consistent decline in road accidents and fatalities across the state.

In 2022, Haryana recorded 11,105 accidents and 5,596 deaths. In 2023, the figures stood at 10,438 accidents and 5,195 deaths, followed by 9,759 accidents and 4,828 deaths in 2024. In 2025, up to May 25, the numbers have further decreased to 6,770 accidents and 1,942 deaths — indicating the positive impact of sustained road safety initiatives.

