Govt approves upgrade of crime tracking system

Chandigarh, April 11

The Haryana Government has decided to upgrade the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS) to further enhance the effectiveness of policing.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal gave a nod for its upgrade while presiding over the 20th State Apex Committee Meeting of the CCTNS, Haryana. Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home, Rajeev Arora and Director General of Police, Haryana, PK Agrawal, were also present in the meeting.

It was informed at the meeting that Haryana Police ranked first in the Pragati dashboard ranking in the country by scoring 100 per cent marks first time ever in June. It has maintained the position in six out of nine months so far.

For this, Kaushal lauded the collective efforts of the Police Department for ensuring smooth functioning of the CCTNS and for maintaining its ranking at the first place. He said that the foremost aim of the Police Department is to maintain law and order and the department should continue to brush up its skills so as to extend finest services to the people of the state.

A comprehensive presentation, wherein key points regarding the working of the system were told, was given by Additional Director General of Police, Administration, AS Chawla. He explained that with the upgrade of the hardware, the efficiency of the CCTNS would improve which will resultantly ensure better policing.

ACS, Home, Rajeev Arora gave suggestions.