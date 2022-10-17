Govt 'arrogance' to be punctured in Adampur byelection: Deepender Hooda

Hisar, October 16

Congress RS Member of Parliament Deepender Hooda here today said the “arrogance” of the BJP-JJP government would be punctured in the Adampur byelection as people were set to give a “befitting treatment” to the coalition government and its “B and C teams” — a term for the INLD and the AAP.

Addressing party workers while inaugurating the party office in Adampur today, Hooda stated that people wanted change not only in Adampur but also in Haryana. “People are disappointed with the style of functioning of Kuldeep Bishnoi. All anti-Congress forces are trying to figure out how to benefit the BJP in this byelection. The BJP, INLD and Aam Aadmi Party do not even have their own candidates, these three parties are contesting the elections with borrowed candidates”, he stated. — TNS

Deepender said it was unfortunate that for four months, students in some villages of Adampur had to stage a dharna, demanding teachers in government schools. He alleged that Adampur Mandi, Adampur village, was in a bad condition. The roads are in a bad condition here. Every section is unhappy with the government,” he said.

