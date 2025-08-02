DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Govt assigns field postings to new IPS officers

Govt assigns field postings to new IPS officers

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:59 AM Aug 02, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
The Haryana Government has announced the transfer and posting of nine IPS and HPS officers following the completion of their basic training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad.

According to official orders issued on August 1 by Dr Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, most of the IPS officers belong to the 2022 and 2023 batches and have been given their first field postings as Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) across various districts.

From the 2022 batch, Ms Uttam has been posted as ASP, Ambala; Pratik Agrawal as ASP, Rohtak; Faisal Khan as ASP, Sirsa; and Ayush Yadav as ASP, Nuh. Kaanchi Singhal has been appointed ASP, Karnal.

Among the 2023 batch officers, Divyanshi Singla has been posted as ASP, Fatehabad; Harshit Goel as ASP, Panipat; and Mayank Mudgil as ASP, Hisar.

In addition, Mamta Kharb, an HPS officer currently serving as Additional SP at the State Crime Records Bureau, has been transferred to Palwal as Additional SP against a vacant post.

