Govt bans remote access to CCTV in child care homes

The Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has tightened CCTV surveillance norms in child care institutions across the state, prohibiting remote access through personal devices and unauthorised sharing of footage to safeguard children’’s privacy and security.

The statutory advisory, issued by Commission chairperson Tripti Sheoran under Section 13(1)(a) of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, follows inspections during which the commission found CCTV systems in several institutions connected to personal mobile phones and laptops. Such arrangements, it observed, posed a security risk by potentially allowing live footage to be accessed, downloaded or circulated without authorisation.

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Under the guidelines, control of CCTV systems, footage and passwords must remain exclusively with the institution’s incharge. Sharing passwords is prohibited, as is connecting cameras to personal mobile phones or laptops. Remote access must remain disabled by default.

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The advisory also prohibits photographing CCTV monitors, recording their screens, or downloading, copying or circulating footage through WhatsApp, social media or any other medium.

To protect children’’s privacy, cameras must not be installed inside toilets, bathrooms or changing areas, in accordance with the Juvenile Justice Model Rules, 2016.

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Institutions have also been directed to maintain a register of authorised users and footage retrieval, documenting the date, purpose and recipient of every instance of access or retrieval.

The commission has asked the Department of Women and Child Development, all Deputy Commissioners and District Child Protection Officers to submit compliance reports within 15 days. Institutions found violating the prescribed norms will face strict administrative action.