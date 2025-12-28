Govt college inks pact with cricket academy

Guru Gorakhnath Government College, Hisar, and Elite Cricket Academy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide advanced sports facilities and training at the college. The MoU was signed under the guidance of Principal Dr Vivek Kumar Saini on December 27.

Dr Saini said the college was committed to ensuring that its players could perform to the best of their abilities without worrying about a lack of facilities. He added that both institutions would work together to provide excellent sports infrastructure, high-quality coaching, and other necessary resources, so that shortcomings in facilities did not hinder the players’ performance.

Sharing details of the MoU, Head of the Department of Physical Education Dr Sukhbir Singh Duhan said the college was entering into agreements with leading sports institutions to provide facilities to its players. “Under the agreement, the Elite Cricket Academy will manage sporting activities here and provide physical training and fitness programmes to all players. The academy will also offer free coaching to the college’s cricket players and help prepare the college cricket team,” he said, adding that a new cricket pitch will be constructed on the campus, and the athletic track will be renovated.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the college by Principal Dr Vivek Kumar Saini and Dr Sukhbir Singh Duhan, while Elite Cricket Academy was represented by its president Vikas Chaudhary and coach Sandeep Kharb.